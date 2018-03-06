Funding boost for Isle of Wight community rail projects

South Western Railway share details of this funding boost for the Island. Ed

South Western Railway has announced that it has awarded more than £81,000 towards community rail projects on the Isle of Wight as part of the Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF). This forms part of SWR’s wider £300,000 commitment to community improvement schemes on the Island until the end of the current franchise.

Isle Access

Ryde Esplanade Station – £50,000

Install a fully accessible café, including a kitchen, Changing Places toilet and information office complete with wheelchair hire facilities. This scheme is supported by SWR with a peppercorn rent and access to project management expertise.

Alison Kinloch, from Isle Access, said:

“Isle Access is delighted to learn of the successful outcome of the bid to the CCIF for £50,000 towards the Ryde Esplanade project and deeply appreciative of the help and support given to us by the Community Rail Partnership. “The project aims to deliver a valuable community facility incorporating a fully accessible café and kitchen at this major transport hub for the Isle of Wight, together with an Accessibility Information hub and a community training/meeting room.”

Isle of Wight Community Rail Partnership

Sandown Station Community Rooms £18,835

Decorate and fit out community rooms and toilets at the station in order to increase community activities and social engagement.

Bobby Lock, Development Officer for Lymington-Brockenhurst and Isle of Wight Community Rail Partnership, said:

“Receiving this grant is fantastic for the Isle of Wight, Sandown station and the people it serves. It will enable us to fully refurbish the rooms and support the hub of activities and clubs which mean so much to the local community. To follow the project development and for more information on how you can benefit from the community rooms find us on our dedicated Facebook page.”

Isle of Wight Bus and Rail User Group

Bus shelter at Shanklin station – £5,500

Provide a bus waiting shelter at Shanklin station to improve connectivity with the seafront.

Stuart George, from the Isle of Wight Bus and Rail User Group, said:

“We are delighted with the success of the bid for funding from South Western Railway’s Customer and Communities Improvement Fund to provide a bus shelter at the stop outside Shanklin railway station. This shelter will provide a seat and protection from the weather for rail passengers continuing their journeys by bus. “This will improve the journey experience for rail passengers travelling on to Ventnor on route 3 and also those using the seasonal tourist services. The group has long campaigned for this facility and are very grateful to South Western Railway for awarding funding to provide it. We look forward to seeing the new shelter installed.”

Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum

Repaint frontage and improve signage at museum and station – £7,000

Repaint and make good the lineside frontage of the museum, add additional signage to improve usage and encourage train travel to this free museum and visitor attraction.

Bill Ackroyd, Chairman Isle of Wight Bus & Coach Museum, said

“This funding award is magnificent and will enable us to improve and renovate the side of the building alongside the railway line. This will enhance the lineside and will go a long way towards improving the area. With the additional signage at St Johns’ Road station, the visitor numbers to the museum will be enhanced, and the overall visitor experience will be much improved.”

Helping to address areas of social need

