Funding on offer for grass-roots community groups

Lucy shares this latest news from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation. Ed

The Comic Relief Community Cash Fund is now open for online grant applications of between £500-£1,000 for groups across the whole of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Grants will be awarded to those organisations working in disadvantaged or deprived areas supporting work where there is clear evidence of a beneficial impact on people’s lives.

People living in deprived areas, or who face a range of social issues, often get vital support from smaller organisations based within their communities. It’s these locally based groups that truly understand the needs of the people they serve and make a huge difference to their lives. We believe that local people know what is needed in their community and are best placed to make any changes. Having lots of activities happening in an area brings vibrancy to a local community which can make it a better place to live. We are also aware that many people are undertaking great work in their area but often struggle to get the support they need. We therefore want to support community groups rooted in their local communities undertaking work that helps people of all ages feel more included in their community, builds their skills and increases their sense of achievement.

The deadline for all applications is Friday 5th May 2017.

For more details and to check whether your organisation is eligible see the Website.

