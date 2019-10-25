Fundraising appeal to help Christmas Carnival return to Cowes

A fundraiser to save Cowes Christmas Carnival has been launched and is almost half way to its target of £700.

The Carnival Committee announced earlier this month that the

“We are very sad to announce that there will be no Christmas float this year and no street tours this Christmas collecting letters from children. “We are very sorry we did try and nearly got there preparing for Christmas with the re-build of the float which is nearly ready but lack of finance has stopped us in our tracks.”

Clark: Let’s see if we can give something back

Set up by Carly Clark, a fundraising page was quickly set up and has already attracted £330 towards the target of £700.

Carly said,

“The Christmas Float needs our help in order to bring its magic to Cowes again this year! Bob has asked me to set this up to try and raise the money for the last bits needed for the float! “The team work so hard each year to provide this for our families so let’s see if we can give something back!”

Donate to the fundraiser

To add your contribution to the fundraiser, visit the official Go Fund Me Page.