Fundraising concert in aid of charities

Robin shares details of this upcoming concert. Ed

A concert by the Phoenix Choir will take place on 22nd April at All Saints’ Church, Ryde in aid of the local branches of Relate and St John Ambulance.

The choir will be singing their usual eclectic variety of songs ‘From Pavarotti To Presley’ with some new additions for 2017.

Admission is free with a retiring collection.

There will be interval refreshments and a raffle.

The concert commences at 7.30pm.