Fundraising concert in aid of charities

Admission is free with a retiring collection in aid of the local branches of Relate and St John Ambulance.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

phoenix choir

Robin shares details of this upcoming concert. Ed

A concert by the Phoenix Choir will take place on 22nd April at All Saints’ Church, Ryde in aid of the local branches of Relate and St John Ambulance.

The choir will be singing their usual eclectic variety of songs ‘From Pavarotti To Presley’ with some new additions for 2017.

Admission is free with a retiring collection.

There will be interval refreshments and a raffle.

The concert commences at 7.30pm.

Monday, 3rd April, 2017 7:02am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fak

Filed under: Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*