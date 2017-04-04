Fundraising quiz offers more than you’d expect

The quiz is hoping to boost Vectis Radio’s FM fund, as well as supporting the catering and hospitality students at Isle of Wight college. Book now to reserve your team’s place.

quiz keyboard

There are around six weeks to gen up on as much general knowledge as you can before the Vectis Radio fundraising quiz takes place.

The event is being held at the Isle of Wight College restaurant on Friday 19th May from 7pm and is a great opportunity to help boost Vectis Radio’s FM fund as well as supporting the students at the college, who will be preparing and serving the evening meals.

Gather your friends for a night out and put together a team of four.

How to take part
It costs just £10 per head to take part and that includes the meal.

There’ll be a cash bar for beverages as well as a raffle.

Tickets are available by emailing Kelvin Currie on kelvin.currie@vectisradio.com

Image: Animated Heaven under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 4th April, 2017 3:15pm

.

