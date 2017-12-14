Future of Isle of Wight Duke of Edinburgh awards secured

The council share this latest news. Ed

Island young people will continue to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh awards, following the reissue of the council’s provider licence.

Council chairman Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox received the DofE Licensed Organisation Certificate from Peter Singleton, DofE director for the South East.

Councillor Peacey-Wilcox said,

“As a council, we support students through their DofE Awards, and the DofE charity has provided our Island students with an internationally recognised award which has encouraged them to take part in activities that stretch and challenge them beyond the classroom. “Each section of the DofE develops different skills and qualities in our students that enable them to be confident and well-rounded citizens who are well placed to make a positive contribution to the society in which they will live, so for us to be involved is something very special.”

There are currently over 150 young people taking part in a DofE programme across the Island through a variety of community open award centres and special schools.

Peter Singleton, DofE director for the South East, added,

“It is fantastic to present this certificate today which represents the Council’s commitment to offering and growing DofE on the Island. We have ambitious plans for DofE on the Isle of Wight. We want to make it possible for any young person wishing to do DofE, to be able to do so. No one should miss out, the benefits are huge. DofE participants build their confidence, resilience, leadership and skills for work whilst having a great time with friends.” “If you want to do your DofE award speak to your teachers or parents. If you want to volunteer and help more young people on the Island benefit from DofE please get in touch with the DofE charity direct.”

The reissuing of the license follows on from last year, when Carol Taverner, DofE Facilitator from the Isle of Wight Council attended a once in a life time Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) Gold Award Presentation at Buckingham Palace, London.

At the event the Isle of Wight Council was presented with a special plaque from the DofE Charity by celebrity supporter Mike Bannister, (Concorde Pilot) acknowledging the Local authority’s commitment to running the DofE and thanking it for giving young people the opportunity to transform their lives.

The Isle of Wight Council has held a licence to deliver the DofE for 58 years.

To find out more about the DofE and how it enables young people to succeed visit the Website.

Image: © Duke of Edinburgh