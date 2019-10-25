Gale Fore 8 winds and tidal surge warning for the Isle of Wight

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the coast around the Isle of Wight.

They warn that flooding is possible in some areas on Saturday morning and warn residents to “be prepared”.

The warning reads:

Saturday morning’s tide at 10:34 on 26/10/2019 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with Gale Force South Westerly Force 8 winds and large waves. The weather increases tide table values by 0.21 m (surge). The total forecast tide is 4.55 metres Chart Datum (1.96 mAOD) at Cowes. For 1 hour each side of high water, large waves will cause spray overtopping and minor overwashing of defences on the exposed coast at Freshwater Bay, Sandown, Shanklin, Gurnard and Ryde. Roads, esplanades and seafront car parks will be affected in these locations. In Cowes, impacts will be minimal as it is sheltered from waves and tide levels are not that high. We do not expect property flooding. After this tide‚ no further impacts are expected. We continue to monitor the forecast. Flood protection could be installed near the floating bridge and at Well Road in East Cowes 1 hour before high tide. This would be a very precautionary measure.

Image: © Dave Miller