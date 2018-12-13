Garden huts are ‘go’ in Sandown

Plans have been approved for 18 new garden huts on Sandown seafront.

Heritage GB sought approval for two blocks of nine huts along the embankment at Culver Parade.

The huts are similar in style to beach huts, but will be set back from the seafront.

Councillors did not debate the issue at Tuesday’s (December 11) planning committee meeting, but moved straight to a vote, which was unanimously passed.

Sandham Gardens development

The plans form part of the wider Sandham Gardens development, which will include a high ropes course and dinosaur themed adventure golf.

The huts will have double doors at the front, with a sun terrace overlooking the beach and a bench, kitchen units and an electricity supply. The back of the huts will overlook the park and gardens.

Plans had originally been submitted for 36 beach huts across the front of Culver Parade, but concerns were raised the number was excessive, and that it would impact the view from the gardens.

