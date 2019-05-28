Gathering planned to mark nine years since the ‘nightmare began’ for Freshwater Five

This Thursday (30th May) is the ninth anniversary of the moment two police officers say they stood on the cliffs at Tennyson Down and saw men throwing bags off the fishing boat, Galwad Y Mor, into the water.

This led to the imprisonment of five men from Freshwater – the Freshwater Five – on drug smuggling charges.

104 years

The men all protest their innocence, and following a trial they were sentenced for a total of 104 years; Jamie Green for 24 years, Jon Beere for 24 years, Zoran Dresic for 24 years, Dan Payne for 18 years and Scott Birtwistle for 18 years (released in 2018).

Their lawyer says they have powerful scientific evidence showing the prosecution’s version of events was impossible.

Marking the nine years

To mark the moment that police officers say they saw the fishermen throw bags overboard, supporters of the Freshwater Five are invited to join the families of those imprisoned along with their solicitor, Emily Bolton, when they go to the exact spot, at the exact time, “where the nightmare began”.

Head to the car park behind the High Down Pub for 6pm on Thursday 30th May.

“Bring the kids, bring the dog – just let the men know they are not alone.”

