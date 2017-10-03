Wannabe Sherlocks: Don’t miss this immersive murder mystery dinner

Mystery, murder and tasty burgers… calling all wannabe Sherlocks for an evening of crime, drama and intrigue!

Get ready to turn detective for the night, with the immersive Murder Mystery Dinner at The Cow Co Restaurant and Bar, at Tapnell Farm on Thursday 19th October.

Under investigation

After stumbling upon a mysterious crime scene, you’ll conduct your own investigation by hunting for clues, examining evidence, and questioning a host of suspects. In between, you’ll enjoy a delicious three-course dinner, cooked to perfection by The Cow Co’s chefs.

A Chief Detective will be on hand to host the evening, and help guide you in your search for the killer. At the end of the evening, the murderer will be revealed – could they be sat on the table next to you?

Book now

Tickets for the Murder Mystery Dinner are on sale now, and available to buy online or from The Cow Co. Bar (here’s your first clue: buy them direct from the bar, and you’ll save the online booking fee!)

For more info, and to buy tickets go to the Website.

Location map

