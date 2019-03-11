Get ready for BPM’s first ‘Indie Club Night’

Enjoy a club night featuring music from The Smiths, The Cure, Libertines, Strokes, Pulp, Bowie, Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, Blur and more. Book advance tickets and save £2.

dj on decks by freddie collins

At the end of next month (27th April), if you fancy a night of indie love, head to BPM’s first Indie Disco at Strings Bar & Venue, Newport.

BPM’S Indie Disco is a brand new club night featuring music from across the 80s, 90s and 00s, including artists such as The Smiths, The Cure, Libertines, Strokes, Pulp, Bowie, Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, Blur and more.

As well as BPM residents, there will also be a headline DJ Set from Isle of Wight Festival favourites Gorgeous George, plus more special guests to be announced.

Tickets for the 18+ event can be bought on the door for £5 buy online for only £3 in advance.

See the Facebook event page to stay up to date with the latest announcements.

