Get set for a Musical Christmas in Vernon Square

Peter shares this latest news. Ed

A musical feast, with a world-class pianist in the line-up, is planned for an event in Ryde’s Vernon Square on Saturday, 8th December, from 4-6pm.

Pianist James Longford (pictured), who lives in the town and works with English National Opera, the Royal Ballet and the BBC Symphony Chorus Singers, is among performers supporting efforts to raise money for the upkeep of the Vernon Square garden, off Melville Street.

Also billed to appear at Musical Christmas in The Square are singers Friends in Harmony (pictured below), the Lively Ladies choir, the Vectis Brass Band and young jazz band Pick Up Six (pictured at top).

Refreshments including mulled wine and mince pies will be on offer at the event, organised by the Vernon Square Conservation Society. Admission £1.