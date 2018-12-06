Get the ‘art foundation experience’ with this Portfolio Preparation course

The first year of the Portfolio Preparation at Quay Arts is now complete and you can see the exciting results in a showcase exhibition at the Clayden Gallery – which runs until Sunday 16th December 2018.

As well as the exhibition, if you would like to hear more about the students’ experience of the course, there’ll be two talks alongside the work (on Saturday 8th and Saturday 15th December at 11am).

Why not head over to Quay Arts before the end of the exhibition to judge for yourself and if you know anyone who might be interested in the 2019 course share these details with them.

Places now open for next year

Drawing and Painting, Life Drawing, Colour Theory, Sculpture, Mosaic, Textiles, Printmaking, Photoshop, Perspective drawing, Ceramics and Jewellery are some of the subjects covered on this comprehensive course, delivered by 15 different artist tutors.

The sessions take place on Tuesdays from 15 January to 26 November 2019 between 9.30am – 4.30pm (excluding school holidays and half terms.)

Expert tutors cover wide range of techniques

This three-term course will give participants an opportunity to prepare a portfolio and hone their presentation skills which could be used for entering art courses at University level.

It is a non-accredited course, aimed at mature students or younger people who would like the foundation ‘experience’.

Artists/tutors from the Island will give a range of classes which will take place every Tuesday at Quay Arts or Jubilee stores, focused either on theory or practice.

Create an impressive portfolio and be part of an exhibition

You will be expected to do some homework, but this is not extensive. In the final term, there will be the opportunity to participate in a showcase exhibition at Quay Arts.

This Island-based course will give you all you need to create an exciting and impressive portfolio.

Some materials will be provided and there will be a list of materials for you to bring with you, given at the beginning of each term.

Secure your place

The course is limited to nine students and places fill up quickly, so book now by contacting the Box Office on 01983 822490 or book via the Quay Arts Website. The cost of the course is £2,200.

If you have any questions email Lead Tutor, Nick Martin, at nmartiniow@gmail.com

