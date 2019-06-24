Gift to Nature secures National Lottery Heritage boost for Golden Hill Country Park

Vanessa share this latest news on behalf of Gift to Nature. Ed

Gift to Nature, part of local charity Natural Enterprise, has received just over £87,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting project, Golden Celebrations at Golden Hill in Freshwater.

An ambitious project designed to breathe life back into the site through a host of environmental improvements and new heritage and creative installations.

Hidden heritage revealed

Local volunteers, alongside historians and artists will reveal the hidden heritage on site and bring the information to life with new historical interpretation, wildlife trails and a brand-new family attraction of an interactive willow maze, to encourage discovery through activity and play.

The project will enable local families to discover the origins and explore the history of the site as far back as the 1860s as well as highlighting the importance of the sites environmental assets and leisure potential, offering some of the best views on the Island.

Conservation initiative

Natural Enterprise took on the Golden Hill Country Park in 2016 as part of its Gift to Nature conservation initiative to improve and manage a portfolio of council owned public access sites to encourage more people to use and engage with these fantastic free spaces and promote a deeper understanding of the rich diversity of terrain and ecological benefits.

Established in 1970

Golden Hill County Park was established in 1970 when the military relinquished the site it had owned since the before the completion of the original fort in 1869 as one of Palmerston Follies in the reign of Queen Victoria.

© Mike Collins

Gift to Nature manages 29 sites across the Island. Each space has its own unique landscape, flora and fauna and importance to the local community.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director Graham Biss said: