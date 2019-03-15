Girlguides compete in cookery competition with high praise from judges

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Girlguiding Isle of Wight. Ed

In conjunction with a public Open Evening at the Isle of Wight College members of Girlguiding IW undertook a Cooking Competition. This was a challenge for the girls to prepare, cook and serve a main course for four people in under two hours.

Members of the public, including prospective new college students, were able to view the teams of Guides and Rangers completing this challenge in the college kitchen adjacent to the restaurant.

Three teams taking part

Three teams of Guides and Rangers competed in the cook-off, cooking up some tasty and unusual dishes.

Binstead Guides’ team of Meghan Colleypriest, Laura Brooks and Amy Bowbrick made Chicken Thai Curry whilst Carisbrooke Rangers Gracey Joseph-White, Erica Hiscock and Hermione Lloyd dished up Taco Town and Brighstone Guides Abigail Watson and Summer Berry served Lasagne with Pop-Corn.

Stiff competition

Guest judge Chef, Bradley Roe, from Ventnor Botanic Gardens was joined by two members of IW College staff, Kirsty and Claire and all three judges found it a hard task to find a winning team.

However, after watching the girls’ cooking skills and tasting the food the Brighstone team of Abigail Watson and Summer Berry, serving up Lasagne with Pop-Corn, were declared the winners.

Roe: “Delicious flavours and textures”

At the presentation of the prizes, large ‘Practical Cookery’ books and cooking equipment for the winners and cooking equipment for the other teams, Bradley Roe said that all the dishes were well-cooked and presented and could easily be placed on the menus of London restaurants.

He said,

“I would be willing to pay at least £20 for dishes such as these. There were some delicious flavours and textures in what has been produced this evening.”

A fun thing to do!

Carisbrooke Ranger, Erica Hiscock, said,