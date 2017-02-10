Girlguiding Isle of Wight appeal for adult volunteers

Suzanne shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed

Have you ever thought of becoming a volunteer with Girlguiding?

On the Island there are over 60 units where girls and young women aged from 5 to 25 attend regular meetings with a vast range of activities. There are 1,000 + members on the Isle of Wight.

Adult volunteers sought

With so many new members waiting to join Girlguiding IW, the Island Commissioners are looking for adult volunteers to fill a range of posts from occasional helper to Unit Leader. Full training is given and this can often enhance careers.

Chief Commissioner for South West England Carole Pennington and members of the South West England Region of Girlguiding have chosen the Isle of Wight to host one of this year’s Girlguiding Road Shows.

Island chosen for roadshow

In a Region which stretches from the Isles of Scilly to Hampshire and Berkshire to the Channel Islands there is plenty of choice of venues for the Roadshow events which enable members and their families to undertake special activities and meet up with other members from the sixteen counties of the Region.

However, the Island has been selected for one of the events this year enabling members to enjoy a day visit ‘overseas’ or perhaps a weekend away from home. South West England Region has over 80,000 members.

Being held at Monkey Haven

Carole will host the Island event which is being held at Monkey Haven, Staplers Road, Newport. Also in attendance will be Deputy Chief Commissioners: Liz Brown, Sarah French and Diane Bouault.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming an adult volunteer member of Girlguiding IW is invited to attend the Roadshow at Monkey Haven.

There will be the chance to meet Carole and her Region Team, Island Commissioners Shirley Saunders and Lesley Clifford and some of the Island Team.

Take part

This event in March will take the form of a short presentation, informal networking, refreshments and an exploration of Monkey Haven.

Places are on a ‘First Come’ basis. There will be a small charge (£5) refundable on attendance. (Usual cost of entry £10.)

Closing date for interest is Friday 17th February.

For more information and to book a place please see the Website.