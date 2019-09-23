Girlguiding Isle of Wight members learn about the four elements at Island Camp

Hundreds of Girlguiding IW members attended an all Island camp over the weekend.

Island Commissioners (Joint), Shirley Saunders and Lesley Clifford and all the members of Girlguiding Isle of Wight invited several local dignitaries to visit the 2019 Camp which was held at Urban Saints, Ryde.

What a perfect venue this proved to be with plenty of room for tents, a welcoming house with swimming pool, grassy games areas and a woodland.

Local dignitaries

Visitors included IW Council Chairman George Cameron, Ryde Town Councillor and Mayor, Michael Lilley, IW Councillor John Hobart and President of Girlguiding Isle of Wight, Mrs Gioia Minghella-Giddens.

All enjoyed seeing the various areas of activities and speaking with the leaders and girls. Gioia Minghella-Giddens said that this was a wonderful opportunity for the Girlguiding members to get out into the countryside whilst learning new skills and having a lot of fun.

Camping adventures

Island Rangers (members aged 14+) and Guides (aged 10-14) were camping over the three days/two nights whilst the Brownies (aged 7-10) enjoyed sleepovers on the Friday and Saturday nights, as well as daytime activities and the Rainbows (aged 5-7) attended from noon on Saturday afternoon making the most of a sunny afternoon in the big outdoors.

There were plenty of exciting activities for everyone to join in including camp-fire lighting and toasting marshmallows, making boats of tree bark, recognising tree species, den building, painting with mud and camping skills.

Leaders were on hand to help with activities and some of the Rangers ran the activities for the younger members.

The four elements

With a theme of Four Elements, Earth, Air, Fire and Water all the activities were based on the environment and science sections of Girlguiding’s New Programme.

Lesley Clifford commented,

“How great it is to enable girls from across the Island to join together for this All Island Camp giving them a chance to meet with girls from other areas of the Island other than their own.”

Whilst Shirley Saunders added,

“All the volunteer leaders have given up their time over this weekend to enable the girls to experience a large camp on the Island. Everyone has had a wonderful time and it is fun to have outdoor activities.”

Activities enjoyed by all

Two Brownies from the Wroxall Unit were quick to say how they were enjoying the experience with Kaitlyn Starling (8) saying,

“I liked the dot printing the best and I am really looking forward to the sleepover.”

Whilst Elizabeth Wray (8) added,

“I am really looking forward to the sleepover and I have enjoyed the activities.”

Annabel Barber (10) a member of Newport Guides said,

“Making the slime and swimming were really fun and it was my first time sleeping in a tent. I shared with four others from Newport and before the night in camp we sang my favourite songs around the camp-fire.”

This event was organised by a team of Girlguiding IW leaders and other leaders, helpers and volunteers provided support for all the activities.

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed