Girls’ Beach Soccer championships on the Isle of Wight this weekend

This Saturday (8th June) Appley Beach, Isle of Wight plays host to the Girls’ Beach Soccer Championships.

This is the second year the event has been held on the Island and close to 200 girls from across the Island and Hampshire are expected to take part, making it the biggest girls’ beach soccer event in the country.

The Champshionship takes place between 10.30am-5.30pm and it would be great for all taking part to have a big audience to cheer them on,

The Island will be welcoming players from Portsmouth, Porchester, Newhaven and New Milton.

Although the second time here, it’s the first time they’ve had all three age groups participating on the same day with U10s, U13s and U15s taking part.

Jess Cutler told OnTheWight,

“Over the last few years Elite Soccer and the Isle of Wight Beach Soccer association have been working to help grow the girls’ game and are really pleased with the interest there has been in the event meaning it’s the largest girls beach soccer event in the country.”

It’s free to watch and there will be music and refreshments available throughout the day, including a BBQ.

Why not head down for a bit and show your support.