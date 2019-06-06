Girls’ Beach Soccer championships on the Isle of Wight this weekend

Show your support and head down during the championships this Saturday at Appley Beach, Ryde.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

girls beach soccer at appley game

This Saturday (8th June) Appley Beach, Isle of Wight plays host to the Girls’ Beach Soccer Championships.

This is the second year the event has been held on the Island and close to 200 girls from across the Island and Hampshire are expected to take part, making it the biggest girls’ beach soccer event in the country.

Girls' Beach Soccer at Appley

The Champshionship takes place between 10.30am-5.30pm and it would be great for all taking part to have a big audience to cheer them on,

The Island will be welcoming players from Portsmouth, Porchester, Newhaven and New Milton.

Girls' beach Soccer Teams

Although the second time here, it’s the first time they’ve had all three age groups participating on the same day with U10s, U13s and U15s taking part.

Jess Cutler told OnTheWight,

“Over the last few years Elite Soccer and the Isle of Wight Beach Soccer association have been working to help grow the girls’ game and are really pleased with the interest there has been in the event meaning it’s the largest girls beach soccer event in the country.”

It’s free to watch and there will be music and refreshments available throughout the day, including a BBQ.

Why not head down for a bit and show your support.

Thursday, 6th June, 2019 5:53pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mW4

Filed under: Appley, Beach Soccer, Featured, Island-wide, Sports

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*