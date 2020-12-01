Giving Tuesday: Gift the love of reading at charity’s new college site

Giving Tuesday is a day where everyone, everywhere can support the causes that mean so much to them, and today St Catherine’s in Ventnor is one of those causes asking for your support.

For almost 40 years the charity has supported children and young people with speech, language and communication needs and earlier this year the charity launched a new sixth form college site dedicated to supporting older students and a focus for its outreach services for the Island.

New college library

The college is now up and running but one thing that really needs a boost is the new college library.

Michaela White, Community Fundraiser of St Catherine’s says,

“Whilst we have a small selection of books already in place, our college library really is in need of more appropriate and accessible literature for our students. Our aim is that all of our young people will be able to pick up and enjoy a book and many of the books we have requested are specifically aimed at those who may have difficulty accessing a traditional text.”

Amazon Wish List

An Amazon Wish List has been created and it is hoped that this Giving Tuesday people will ‘gift the love of reading’ by choosing one of the many titles on the list. Michaela says,

“We all know the joy that reading can bring and it would be so amazing to be able to share that experience with our young people by providing them with books that they can access.”

To purchase one of the books anyone can follow the public link on Amazon and then at the checkout choose the ‘gift registry’ address to have their donation sent directly to St Catherine’s.



Find out more

For more information on this campaign please contact St Catherine’s fundraising team on 01983 852722 or email [email protected]

News shared by Michaela on behalf of St Catherine’s. Ed

Image: Jonas Jacobsson under CC BY 2.0