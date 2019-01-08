Glamping pods plans for young people with learning difficulties

Seven dome-shaped glamping pods, an outdoor classroom and new showers could be built in a woodland on the Isle of Wight.

Camp Wight, at Ningwood Hill, have submitted plans to the Isle of Wight Council, looking to expand its outdoor education facilities for young people with learning difficulties.

Included in the plans

The insulated pods would include log burners, to allow for year-round use. The current shower, toilet, cooking and solar power provision is very basic, and the plans say it needs to be upgraded for year-round use.

Tracks around the site will also be improved, to provide access for people with reduced mobility, as they can ‘become boggy in wet weather’.

Outside conservation area

The site has been chosen because it is outside a conservation area, and features young trees and bushes which can be relocated — rather than any mature trees, the application states.

In pre-application advice, the planning authority raised concerns about the need to remove a significant amount of trees and hedgerow along the north boundary of the site.

However, following a site visit, officers said the site was mature enough to withstand some trimming without removal of significant hedgerow roots or trees.

Warden’s accommodation

Because the glamping pods are intended as facilities for people with learning difficulties, staff will have to stay on site 24-hours a day. Temporary permission for a warden’s accommodation would see a mobile home placed on the site.

The ecology report submitted with this application said:

“The site warden is an essential part of the management and protection of the ecological resource of the site.”

If approved, the site would create two full time jobs.

Have your say

Residents have until 18th January to add their comments.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Polidomes