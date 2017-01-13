Gliding swan: Our flickr group Picture of the Week

Swan

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We love this shot of a beautiful swan in Yarmouth by Paul Brown. We all know that the swan shows grace and elegance above the water, but is working frantically underneath. An analogy that fits so many people we know.

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Paul’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Paul Brown

Friday, 13th January, 2017 9:18am

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eUb

Filed under: Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Print Friendly

1 Comment

  1. Islander


    14.Jan.2017 7:06am

    All outstanding photos. Surely there is a commercial market for them. After costs perhaps give proceeds to an Island charity.

    Reply

