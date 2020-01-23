Glittering gala in memory of Gloria Minghella supports two Isle of Wight charities

A glittering gala evening will be held in memory of Gloria Minghella, in support of two Island charities who were close to her heart.

Wight Charity Supporters have organised the black tie and tiara event at Northwood House on 7th February, in aid of Mountbatten and the Isle of Wight branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Cabaret performances

The evening of fine dining will include cabaret performances from Steinway artist James Longford and the internationally-acclaimed Miss Hope Springs (sponsored by Belinda Wright).

Jazz singer Edana Minghella will also perform during the evening.

Guests will be welcomed by a drinks reception and a short auction and raffle will be held on the night. Gioia Minghella will MC.

Find out more

For more information about the event, contact Gioia Minghella on 07795 565215 or email gioia@mighella.com.

Alternatively, call Gillian Phenix on 07747 305923 or email phenixdj@aol.com

News shared by Matt on behalf of Wight Charity Supporters. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Julian Winslow