Gluten-free prescriptions only given to Isle of Wight Coeliacs in ‘exceptional circumstances’

Prescriptions for gluten-free products will continue to be restricted on the Isle of Wight.

In April 2017, the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) stopped the supply of gluten-free food and today (Thursday), the board voted to continue with that restriction.

The number of coeliac patients on the Island is estimated to be 1 per cent of the population — around 1,420 people — and 400 were receiving gluten-free food at the time the scheme closed.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

Coeliac patients can still visit their GP to discuss a prescription, however, these will only be given out in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, there were two applications for gluten free foods. Funding was provided for one child.

Financial strain

The IW CCG board voted to continue the restriction due to the financial strain and the increased workload on GPs.

The cost of providing coeliac patients with gluten-free bread and flour for one year is estimated to be around £100,000.

Stick with ‘brave decision’

Governing body lay member, Martyn Davies, said:

“The cost of gluten free products over the counter is comparable with the cost of non-gluten free. “We took a brave decision and we should stick with that decision.”

CCG chair, Dr Michele Legg, added:

“It’s about public awareness of the financial constraints within the CCG. “To reverse the decision after all the consultation does not seem to be the right decision.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: breville under CC BY 2.0