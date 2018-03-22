Go Orange Day(s): How you can support Isle of Wight independent lifeboats

Many schools and businesses will be taking part in the Island-wide fundraising event for the Isle of Wight independent lifeboat stations in Ryde, Sandown and Freshwater.

orange hair and lovely smile

Friday (23rd March) sees the start of three days of fundraising for the Isle of Wight independent lifeboat stations.

Independent Lifeboat crews rely solely on public donations to keep their services running all year round and Go Orange Day (which this year runs over three days) is one of their biggest fundraisers.

The Isle of Wight has three independent life stations

Going orange for the day
Many businesses and schools across the Island will be dressing orange, sitting in bathtubs filled with baked beans, serving orange cakes, decorating offices in orange and reading OnTheWight ;-)

Any whilst they do these things they will be raising funds for the lifeboat stations.

Where and when
Look out for Sandown Lifeboat in Regent Street, Shanklin on Friday, as well as at Morrison’s in Lake.

Ryde Inshore Rescue will collecting at the Hovertravel terminal on Friday morning and in the High Street the rest of the day. They’ll be at Busy Bee on Saturday and on Sunday between 10am and 3pm you can visit the Go Orange Cafe at Ryde Inshore Rescue HQ to have brew with the crew.

Freshwater Lifeboat will be at Freshwater Co-op all day Saturday to raise funds for the station.

Image: erintaylormurphy under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 5:38pm

By

