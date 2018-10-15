Go South Coast scoop accolades at National Transport Awards

Paula shares this latest news on behalf of Southern Vectis. Ed

Southern Vectis is celebrating today, after parent company Go South Coast scooped two accolades at the prestigious National Transport Awards.

The firm was named Bus Operator of the Year and Employer of the Year at a ceremony in London’s Westminster Park Plaza Hotel.

Go South Coast managing director, Andrew Wickham, said,

“This is fantastic recognition for the entire Go South Coast team – and not least all my colleagues at Southern Vectis here on the Isle of Wight. “Southern Vectis has been at the forefront of new bus technology over recent months because we have invested heavily in new vehicles to encourage more people to leave their cars at home and use public transport instead. “As an employer, we know it takes a great deal of hard work to attract and retain the very best talent. We are committed to developing our team, ensuring they have every opportunity to reach their career goals. “I’m delighted judges at the National Transport Awards have recognised our efforts. I’d like to congratulate everyone at Southern Vectis and thank them for everything they have done to establish us as the UK’s very best – both as a bus operator and an employer.”

The news follows success for Go South Coast in both the UK Bus Awards and RouteOne Awards – with the company achieving top place in both.

Andrew added,

“We’re thrilled by this success, but we won’t stop here. “Go South Coast will continue to introduce new buses with the very latest in new technology – including free WiFi, USB charging points, contactless ticketing and low emissions Euro 6 engines. “Our aim is also to ensure people on the Isle of Wight enjoy comprehensive bus services – and that means listening and responding to our customers’ needs wherever possible.”

The annual National Transport Awards celebrate the successes achieved on national and local transport projects. Judging is based on tangible efforts to improve the experience for transport users – ultimately adding to the successful development of the nation’s transport infrastructure.