Go Yellow this October for Mountbatten

Mountbatten has invited the Isle of Wight to Go Yellow this October.

The charity would like Islanders to get behind the annual fundraiser on 2nd October by planning an event or activity which is themed around yellow.

New features for this year include The Big Yellow Tea Party, organised as either a socially distanced event, in family bubbles or virtually.

Johnson: There are lots of options

Mountbatten’s Community Fundraiser, Dani Johnson,

“We are really excited for the return of Go Yellow. “We want people to have lots of fun with it. “There are lots of options, from bathing in custard to selling yellow cakes and wearing yellow outfits for the day.”

Posters, bunting, cake flags and other yellow accessories, including a special pack for organising a Big Yellow Tea Party, are available on Mountbatten’s Website to download.

Virtual sunflower field

A virtual sunflower field is also online for people to ‘plant’ a sunflower, perhaps with a special message in memory of a loved one.

Mountbatten’s online shop is also selling 2020 sunflowers and other gifts for people to buy and wear for Go Yellow.

For more information, visit the Website.

News shared by Matt on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed