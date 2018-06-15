Goddards Brewery celebrates 25 years on the Isle of Wight

Goddards Brewery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with it being over two decades since it’s first ever brew (Goddards Special Bitter) was introduced on the 13th June 1993.

As part of the celebration during its 25th year, the brewery are bringing back this old favourite.

Anthony Goddard, the man who started it all 25 years ago, said,

“It was the first ever pint that we brewed back in 1993 and I can’t think of a finer way of marking the occasion.”

Goddards Special Bitter is available now in pubs around the Isle of Wight.

‘Isle of Wight Born and Brewed’

Goddards is ‘Isle of Wight Born and Brewed’ using Island barley sourced from local farmers. As well as providing an excellent range of real ales to pubs on the Island, it has an impressive distribution network across the UK.

Sales to national supermarkets and multiples including Sainsburys, Waitrose, Tesco and Majestic is a growth area with regular ‘guest ale’ slots with numerous national pub chains such as Fullers, Greene King, Wetherspoon and Mitchells & Butlers.

In 2017 Goddards started contract brewing for others and is one of only 80 breweries in the country to have achieved the prestigious SALSA accreditation, a testament to the quality of its production process.

UK’s brewing powerhouse

Anthony said,

“We’re part of what the government describe as the ‘UK’s brewing powerhouse. “The demand for real ales and craft beer shows no sign of diminishing in the UK. Investing in a new brewery is an expensive and risky project. It takes years to acquire the experience and reputation to survive in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Location map

View the location of this story.