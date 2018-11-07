Gold for Briddlesford at World Cheese Awards

Judi share this good news from Briddlesford Lodge Farm. Ed

Earlier this month a record breaking 3,500 cheeses from six continents were judged in the huge arena at the Grieghallen in Bergen, Norway, by international teams of technical experts, buyers, retailers and food writers from 29 nations.

Judges worked in teams of three or four, identifying any cheeses worthy of a gold, silver or bronze award. They looked at the rind and body of the cheese, its colour, texture, consistency and, above all, its taste.

Briddlesford’s Cheddar was awarded a Gold Medal.

Head cheesemaker, Debi Pidgeon, said,

“This is a dream come true for me. I am lucky enough to work with probably the best milk in the world, from our cows here at Briddlesford. We have worked hard to create a recipe that turns quality milk into quality cheese. “We have the most beautiful herd of award winning pedigree Guernsey cows, and I am thrilled that we have now been recognised as producing one of the best cheeses in the world. “I think the Gold Medal should be dedicated to the cows! It’s all about them – and trying to sustain one of the Island’s most long established, and still surviving, dairy herds.”

Image: Julie North, Izzy Griffin, Debi Pidgeon

