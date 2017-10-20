Good and Outstanding ratings for Isle of Wight primary school

Thanks to Abbie for sharing this great news from Nine Acres Primary School. Ed

We are very proud that the everyday work of the pupils, staff and Governors has been recognised in this most recent Ofsted inspection which took place in September 2017.

The overall judgement of GOOD is extremely high praise indeed from Ofsted. We are also thrilled that Ofsted recognised our exceptional provision in Early Years and graded this as OUTSTANDING!

This is a great outcome for a school that is in the heart of its community. The Report shows that Ofsted recognise that as a school we are doing a very effective job in educating every child at Nine Acres Primary, and in ensuring the safety and well-being of all children.

We are all extremely proud of the children. You can read in the Report just how impressed Ofsted were with the children’s fantastic behaviour and their positive attitudes to learning and how well staff know them all.

Highlights from the report

Some of the highlights include:

The headteacher is effective. She leads a strong and cohesive leadership team. Together, they share a relentless commitment to improving outcomes for pupils.

Teachers know their pupils well. They use resources successfully to ensure that pupils make good progress in reading, writing and mathematics.

Children in the early years make excellent progress. Leaders are highly ambitious and provide children with an outstanding start to their education.

Governors are highly ambitious for the school and its pupils. They challenge school leaders rigorously about pupils’ progress and outcomes.

There is a strong safeguarding culture in the school. The openness of staff ensures that pupils feel they can approach any member of staff to share their concerns. This ethos feeds into the way in which leaders tackle issues.

The quality of teaching has improved since the last inspection and is consistently good. As a result, the work of current pupils, including disadvantaged pupils, shows that they are making good progress in English and mathematics and across the wider curriculum.

The most able pupils are taught well. Teachers present them with tasks which usually make them think hard. As a result, these pupils demonstrate positive attitudes to learning and make strong progress.

Displays in classrooms provide pupils with helpful explanations, models and examples of the high expectations staff demand. This ensures that pupils have a good understanding of the calibre of work expected.

Pupils have a lively, enquiring and purposeful approach to school. They are full of pride when they speak about the role they play themselves in the life of the school.

Leaders have created a culture where pupils’ welfare is given high priority. Pupils speak positively about how all adults in the school care for them. Consequently, the school’s ethos is friendly and welcoming.

Pupils say that they feel safe in school and that bullying is rare. They understand what bullying means and the effect that it can have on others. Pupils are confident that staff can deal with any issues quickly so that they are resolved. They also feel that if they would like to talk about anything, a member of staff will always listen carefully.

Pupils are polite and confident when talking about their school. Relationships between pupils and staff are well developed and positive.

Pupils’ progress has improved rapidly and is now good. Across the school, current pupils are making stronger progress in reading, mathematics and writing than seen previously.

The early years provision is exceptionally well led and managed. Leaders of the early years are determinedly focused on improving outcomes for all children. Staff know the children very well. Information shared and gathered from home visits before children start school is used exceptionally well, so that their progress is outstanding from the moment they join the school.

The behaviour of children in EYFS is outstanding. Children live up to the very high expectations placed on them by staff. They behave extremely well in lessons and in the outside area. They are highly adept at sharing and taking turns and this leads to a learning environment that children thoroughly enjoy.

Children are kept safe and are cared for very well in the early years. They say that they feel safe. They have a good understanding of what it means to be kind to others.

Head: We intend to build upon this report

Beth Dyer, Headteacher, said,

“As Headteacher, I am very proud of our staff. Every member has worked incredibly hard to improve and develop the school, demonstrating huge commitment and team spirit. Our staff are talented, caring and always ‘go the extra mile’. Our Ofsted success is a real team effort! “We would also like to say a big thank you to parents and carers, for the way they have supported us every day, and the positive way they engage with school – parent workshops, special events, reading mornings etc. They are all an important part of our vision ‘Striving for Excellence’. “We intend to build upon this report, maintaining what we do well and improving and developing the school even further. We will ensure that Nine Acres Primary continues to give each child the very best possible education, continue to provide enriching opportunities and individual care and guidance which we know is a solid platform for future success in life.”

Chris Douglass, Chair of Governors, said,

“This Ofsted inspection report is a fantastic achievement for Nine Acres Primary school and the local community it serves. It is a result of the commitment and determination of the Headteacher and teaching staff, hard work and enthusiasm of the pupils and support from the Parents and Local Authority. “We are an ambitious school who continue to reflect on what we want to achieve next!”





