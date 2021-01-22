Good mental health and wellbeing a priority for Platform One

Platform One College of Music is determined to look after the mental health of their students during national Coronavirus lockdown.

All students are working remotely using a new bespoke Virtual Learning Environment that is being beta tested and developed further by Platform One.

The system allows students to access all course content, interactive channels, direct messages, video messaging and video conferencing for all taught sessions.

Personal Development and Wellbeing

Part of the platform is dedicated to Personal Development and Wellbeing, which is fundamental for anyone wishing to pursue a career in the creative industries.

Education Director, David Pontin, commented,

“We are so impressed by the positive mindset and dedication of our students at this challenging time. “Many of the remote taught sessions have had 100% attendance, which is brilliant.”

Wellbeing Friday

David went on to report,

“We have also introduced content on looking after mental health during lockdown for students to access. “Post 16 students are encouraged to utilise Friday afternoons to practice well being.”

P1 Stay at Home Friday Night Curry Club

As part of the well-being programme students are encouraged to get involved in the ‘P1 Stay at Home Friday Night Curry Club’.

The idea is on a Friday afternoon they select an album for listening delight and create a home-made curry for their household.

They take photo of the creation for the channel and share recipes.

Friday Night curry by Oceah Taylor

BTEC Year 1 student Oceah Taylor was the first to contribute a fine-looking curry with accessories.

High quality, creative education

Platform One remains absolutely dedicated to providing high quality, creative education for any young person wanting to work in the creative industries. Applications are now open for full time places in September 2021.

If anyone interested wishes to have a discussion via phone or video call please contact [email protected]

News shared by Dave on behalf of Platform One. Ed

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0