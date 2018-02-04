Good Samaritan’s car broken into whilst they helped rescue sheep

Tina Harknett from the St. Lawrence Website has been in touch with this appeal to OnTheWight readers. Ed
It was brought to my attention yesterday afternoon (Saturday) that an incident had occurred down Whitwell Road, just past St. Lawrence Shute.
A couple had stopped and parked their car on the side of the road to help catch some escaped sheep.
Although they’d locked the car, some mindless thieves smashed the windows and stole a handbag.
Stolen items of sentimental value
The description of the handbag is blue/pink flowery, brown shoulder strap, black leather double sided purse, sentimental bits inside.
If you saw anything suspicious please contact police on 101 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0
Sunday, 4th February, 2018 11:30am
