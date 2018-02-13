Gorgeous Gurnard: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.
This winter sunset shot by Christian Beasley at Gurnard caught our eye. The green, clouds and sun burst make it.
Be sure to check out Christian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.
To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.
Image: © Christian Beasley
Tuesday, 13th February, 2018 8:00am
By Sally Perry
