Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : N/b c/w located at the four way intersection at Yarbridge cross as you turn for Hornsey Rise : Morton Road-B

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017712

B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Ivy Bank : Church Street-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017700

B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Trelawny Lodge and Cornwall Cottage, Church Street, Seaview : Church Street-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017701

B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : From the jnc with Salterns Road to Medlars : Fairy Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017704

Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : From the allotment gates down to Kingston Road : Cadets Walk-East Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017692

Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : From jnc with Upper Green Road to jnc of West Green : Field Lane-St Helens

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017696

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Adjacent old railway bridge : Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017693

Seagrove Manor Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : From o/s Little Haven to o/s High Tide : Seagrove Manor Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017695

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From just below Little Pidford farm to the pond opposite the skate park : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017744

A3020 Godshill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : East of bridleway nc37a : Godshill Road-Shanklin

Works description: pedestrian railing repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017741

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 February — 27 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From Bellevue Road 229M to Victoria Road (ML140083) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140083 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017490

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : E/b c/w o/s Ryde School, Queens Road, Ryde : Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017709

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : Whole length see map : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017743

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

15 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : Fron the junction of Upper Princes Road 240m west to junction of Warden Road ML 620049 : The Avenue-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML620049 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017494

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017714

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 February — 13 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Old BHS Store

Works description: Scaffold licence- 14/02-13/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003770

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Brading Down road, by the layby, by footpath R26 (bollard 36313) : Brading Down Road-Brading

Works description: bollard repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017614

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

15 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: SIDE OF 1 LHERGYDHOO,ALVERSTONE ROAD, NEWCHU RCH PO36 0LB

Works description: SANDOWN 474749 – REACTIVE REPAIR -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTF2JRC01

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.

Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ01

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017822

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 41 to outside 48 EDINBURGH ROAD on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB03

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 457645 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01

Newlands, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 February — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Etharin

Works description: Skip Licence-14/02-13/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003775

Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite Woodland Court to outside 2 ORCHARD CLOSE on ORCHARD CLOSE

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB04

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

14 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Ryde Bridleway 72, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE OF 62 CAWS AVENUE ON RYDE BRIDLEWAY 72

Works description: RYDE 27 – DSLAM 424984 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBR673UA02

Ryde Footpath 59, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of Wishing Well on RYDE FOOTPATH 59

Works description: RYDE – 475244 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 1M DUCT IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTFEECP01

St Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.168 and house no.170 ML14198 : St Faiths Road-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140198 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017843

Thetis Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 February — 20 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Thetis Road

Works description: Skip Licence- 14/02-20/02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003774

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL

Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01