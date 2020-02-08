Government ask councils to fly the flag for Prince Andrew’s birthday

The Isle of Wight Council will fly the Union flag at County Hall on Prince Andrew’s birthday— just like it does every day of the year.

All local authorities have been asked to fly the flag for the Duke of York’s 60th birthday celebrations on 19th February.

Councils asked to mark the occasion

Although the Queen has cancelled formal celebrations in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and infamous Newsnight interview, a government advisory notice, seen by The Sun newspaper, has been sent to councils asking them to mark the occasion.

Only ten members of the Royal Family, including the Duke, usually have flags flown on their birthday — something that is now being reconsidered.

Friendship with convicted sex offender

Prince Andrew has come under fire for his friendship with Epstein, the deceased financier and convicted sex offender, and has denied allegations he slept with Virginia Giuffre, then 17, at the London home of Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

IWC: “We do not make any special arrangements for royal birthdays”

When asked if the Isle of Wight Council would fly the flag for Prince Andrew’s birthday, a spokesperson said nothing special would be done to mark the occasion.

The spokesperson said,

“We fly the Union flag from our main mast every day at County Hall and do not make any special arrangements for royal birthdays, as the flag is already flown. Therefore we will be making no change to normal arrangements.”

Several councils have refused to fly the flag, although Westminster Abbey has confirmed the bells will ring for Prince Andrew on his birthday, as usual.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: whitehouse under CC BY 2.0