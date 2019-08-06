Government intervenes to secure future of Isle of Wight Law Centre

The Government has made this positive move, after the decision of the Isle of Wight Council to withdraw specialist Social Welfare Law services on the Island.

A new Legal Aid contract for the Isle of Wight Law Centre in Housing and Debt enables residents to access advice for a number of legal issues from a single location.

New five year contract

The Law Centre has praised the support it has received from members of the public on the Isle of Wight as it enters into a new five year contract with the Legal Aid Agency.

Law Centre Manager, Matt Thatcher said,

“We have successfully secured the Specialist Quality Mark in Housing and Debt, which is all down to the hard work of the team at the Isle of Wight Law Centre.”

The Legal Aid contract also means that the charity has secured its funding for the foreseeable future.

Thatcher: Services had been threatened

Mr Thatcher said,

“Independent and confidential advice had been threatened on the Island by the decision to deliver the services from County Hall, and the awarding of this Legal Aid contract means that the Islanders still have access to impartial advice and representation.”

The Law Centre will continue to deliver specialist advice and advocacy for Islanders attending Court who face eviction or repossession.