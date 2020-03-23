Isle of Wight Coronavirus News Updates – 23 Mar 2020

Government says don’t use second homes for isolation purposes (updated)

The Government are citing extra pressures on communities and services already at risk

Last night (Sunday), the UK Government issued another Coronavirus (Covid-10/C19) statement, clarifying that “people should avoid travelling unless it is essential”.

The statement reads,

“Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.

“People should remain in their primary residence.

“Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.”

See the Government Website for more information.

Government Covid-19 guidance
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:
– a high temperature
– a new continuous cough

If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Article edit
9.25am 23 Mar 2020 – Headline changed from ‘Government officially moves on use of second homes for isolation’ to avoid confusion

Image: elitatt under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 23rd March, 2020 8:12am

By

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

4 Comments on "Government says don’t use second homes for isolation purposes (updated)"

Dalek

When I first read that headline, I thought it meant that the government was requisitioning second homes for isolating people.

23, March 2020 8:40 am
mikeg

Empty or under-utilised houses were requisitioned by IW councils after WWII. Why not requisition them now, especially to help Islanders in cramped accommodation? This is a war on a virus.

23, March 2020 9:18 am
Sally Perry

Thanks for pointing that out Dalek, we’ve changed the headline to avoid confusion

23, March 2020 9:26 am
dujardin

For once our MP is ahead of the curve, with his lackadaisical attitude to the ferry companies and his mostly mainland life he has been keeping the island isolated for years, now he can claim it was all to protect us from the Chinese (Russia no longer being a threat apparently/embarrassingly )

23, March 2020 8:56 am
