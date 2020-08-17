Government perform u-turn on grading of A-level and GCSE results

The Government have this afternoon announced they will be u-turning on A-Level and GCSE results and results in England will now be based on teacher-assessed grades.

This follows widespread outrage at over 40 per cent of students having their predicted grades marked down – in some cases as many as three grades.

The BBC report that Ofqual chair Roger Taylor and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologised for the “distress” caused.

Mr Williamson said,

“I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve.”

Earlier today, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, told News OnTheWight that there was a case to consider the Scottish Government’s approach.

They were also joined by the Northern Irish and Welsh Governments to announce grades would be awarded based on the teacher assessments.

There will be a huge sigh of relief from many pupils and parents.

