Government responds to ‘Isle of Wight to host national Coronavirus quarantine centre’ rumour

The rumour claimed the Isle of Wight would host a national quarantine centre for those with Coronavirus. OnTheWight sought confirmation from the Department of Health

Claims circling that the Isle of Wight will be the host for a national Coronavirus quarantine centre have been denied.

OnTheWight has spent the last week investigating the rumour with the national body that is coordinating preparations for Coronavirus (Covid-19) – the Department for Health (DoH).

National investigative journalist, Alex Varley-Winter, had been in extended communication with the DoH’s press team.

Finally, the head of the national Coronavirus desk press team clarified that there was no truth to the rumour.

Coronavirus assessment pod
A coronavirus assessment centre has been set up at St Mary’s Hospital for patients who are concerned they may have the virus.

The new contingency measures, being installed in A&E departments will prevent those who think they have symptoms of the coronavirus from mingling with vulnerable patients and will be directed to a pod.

All UK cases contracted abroad
At time of publishing there are 15 people in the UK diagnosed with Covid-19, all contracted abroad.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

Most people infected are likely to fully recover – just as they would from flu.

Thursday, 27th February, 2020 12:17pm

By

1 Comment on "Government responds to ‘Isle of Wight to host national Coronavirus quarantine centre’ rumour"

apl76

Heard from a very reliable source who works for local government that the old HMP Camphill site will be used for this.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down
27, February 2020 12:35 pm
