Government temporarily suspend competition law to allow ferry companies to coordinate routes and flow of goods

The Government is temporarily suspending competition law to allow ferry operators in the Isle of Wight to work together and maintain a crucial lifeline between the island and the mainland during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly reduced demand for the day-to-day services provided by the three operators, Hovertravel, Wightlink and Red Funnel. Possible staff absences due to self-isolation and illness are also likely to pose a challenge to keeping these essential ferry services going.

Operators can now work together

The relaxation of rules under the Competition Act 1998 will help ferry operators to continue to run essential services despite reduced usage during the virus, maintaining a vital route for those who cannot work from home and those needing medical treatment.

It will also mean the operators can work together to allow for essential food, freight and medical supplies to be transported between the Isle of Wight and the mainland.

The operators will be able to discuss and agree routes and coordinate staff resourcing to ensure that ferries will still run regularly across the Solent, delivering a critical service on which Isle of Wight residents depend.

Absolutely vital service to the Isle of Wight

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said:

“Ferry operators provide an absolutely vital service to the Isle of Wight, and it is more important now than ever that this crucial lifeline is kept open. “Our plans to temporarily suspend competition law will allow cooperation between the operators to ensure that essential food, freight and medical supplies can get to the island during these unprecedented times.”

Ensuring people, goods and services can continue to move freely

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“By taking action today, we are helping ensure people, goods and services can continue to move freely between the Isle of Wight and the mainland. “These routes remain fundamental to people’s everyday lives and this action underlines the Government’s commitment to support transport operators providing vital services at this difficult time.”

Image: hernanpc under CC BY 2.0