Grab a bargain at the Ryde Inshore Rescue boat jumble

Mat Randall of Ryde Inshore Rescue shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

On Sunday 26th August between 10am and 2pm head to Ryde Inshore Rescue on the seafront for the latest boat jumble.

It’s free entry to browse, or £5 per pitch for sellers.

We have new and used boat equipment and general chandlery for sale, so why not come down and grab a bargain.

Both lifeboats will be on display, the shop will be open for teas, coffees, ice creams, snacks and more.

Lots of nearby parking.

For more info email: chairman@rydeinshorerescue.com

Image: © Ryde Inshore Rescue

