Grab a bargain at the Ryde Inshore Rescue boat jumble

The boat jumble is being held in aid of Ryde Inshore Rescue. Even if you’re not buying anything, pop down and see the two lifeboats, buy a cup of tea and show your support for this vital service.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

ryde inshore rescue

Mat Randall of Ryde Inshore Rescue shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

On Sunday 26th August between 10am and 2pm head to Ryde Inshore Rescue on the seafront for the latest boat jumble.

It’s free entry to browse, or £5 per pitch for sellers.

We have new and used boat equipment and general chandlery for sale, so why not come down and grab a bargain.

Both lifeboats will be on display, the shop will be open for teas, coffees, ice creams, snacks and more.

Lots of nearby parking.

For more info email: chairman@rydeinshorerescue.com

Image: © Ryde Inshore Rescue

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 20th August, 2018 6:15pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lo7

Filed under: Featured, Inshore Rescue, Island-wide, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*