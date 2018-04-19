Isle of Wight primary school awarded £1.3m refurbishment grant

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has been awarded more than £1.3million to refurbish Barton Primary School.

It follows a successful bid by the local authority to the Education and Skills Funding Agency, as part of the Priority School Building Programme.

The money will support the second phase of works at Barton, which relocated to the Furrlongs site 18 months ago.

Headteacher Mark Snow said:

“It is terrific the local authority has been able to secure the money to complete the much-needed upgrades to fully complete the regeneration of our ever expanding school. “This is great news for the pupils and families involved but also the wider community, which deserves a school building that meets the needs of modern education. “This is a fantastic investment for the future of the children of Pan and the surrounding area – a beacon of what can be achieved with diligence and hard work.”

Planned improvements

Improvements will include a new roof and windows, a new reception area, external cladding and upgraded footpaths and lighting.

The school will remain open while the work is carried out.

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“I am really pleased we have been successful in our bid to secure these sizeable funds. “This will greatly improve the overall security and safety of the site. “My thanks to Mark Snow and all the staff at Barton for doing such a great job, and I know these improvements will contribute to continued progress of the school.”

Announcement welcomed

Ward member for Newport East, Cllr Geoff Brodie, added:

“The community always hoped there would be more money to bring the school buildings up to a higher standard. “This announcement will be particularly welcomed by parents.”

Meanwhile, pupils from Barton visited County Hall yesterday (Wednesday) to quiz councillors on local issues.

The children met the leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, Councillor Brading and Councillor Brodie, to discuss a range of topics including litter, term-time holidays and transport.

Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0