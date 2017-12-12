‘Grand’ result for Bembridge Library stalwarts

Richard shares this report from the weekend’s Christmas event. Ed

The efforts of volunteers and supporters at Bembridge Community Library (BCL) have been rewarded with the news that the latest fund-raising Christmas Coffee morning held last Saturday (9 December) realised almost £1,000, well in excess of the 2016 total of £838.

Hon Secretary Chris Thornton said that the income from the annual Christmas Draw had exceeded £800, a record for the fund raising activity and that with income from the bric-a-brac stall and the sale of cakes, teas and coffees, the overall takings amounted to £973.

A fantastic result

Chris said,

“This was a fantastic result in spite of the frosty morning and competition from the WI. Well done all who helped or supported in any way.”

Chairman of the BCL Committee Jonathan Bacon said it was an “absolutely excellent result”.



Visitors were able to get into the spirit by joining in the festivities, and enjoying hot drinks and homemade cakes.

Entertainment was again provided by The Bembridge Recorder Consort and the Bembridge Bell Ringers, as visitors were able to find last minute bargains at the bric a brac and craft stalls including the latest colourful creations from the Bembridge Library Stitchers.

Library users also took the opportunity to choose gifts and holiday reading from an extensive selection of nearly new books and jigsaws sold at bargain basement prices.

Generous support from Bembridge Business Association

Draw promoter Richard Beet said that the library had been extremely grateful for the support of local businesses and individual supporters.

Richard said,

“We were able to offer an impressive array of high-value prizes, many of which were kindly donated by local supermarkets, shops, restaurants and estate agents. “Once again Bembridge Business Association generously supported the annual event, offering £100 worth of Bembridge Shopping Vouchers as part of the extensive prize list.”

Saved from closure

The library, which was saved from closure six years ago by a small group of Bembridge people, has continued to thrive thanks to the dedication and commitment of its entirely volunteer work force and the support of Community Action Isle of Wight.

It has since grown into a self-supporting successful community hub, incorporating a versatile facility for meetings, and offering a free public Internet resource, and providing the village’s only Tourist Information Point as well as sharing a building with Bembridge Heritage Museum with which it works closely.

Bembridge Community Library is open four days a week, all day on Monday and Friday as well as Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

