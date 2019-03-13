Grant from Island Roads’ Foundation opens doors

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

A Newport-based charity that helps people build confidence and live independently is literally opening new doors for its users.

The Way Forward has just installed new push button accessible entrance doors thanks to a £5,500 grant from Island Roads’ Isle of Wight Foundation.

The new doors enable all visitors to the Way Forward’s HQ at Dodnor, particularly wheelchair users, to access the support services of the charity far more easily.

The doors were installed by Wootton-based company, Frontrunner Door Systems, and are already proving beneficial to Way Forward users.

Hill: Very grateful for continued support

Tracey Hill, The Way Forward chief executive, said:

“The new doors will be the latest addition to our fabulous Learning Disability day centre in Newport and we are very grateful for the continued support we have received from Island Roads and the Isle of Wight Foundation. “The Isle of Wight Foundation is making a big difference to people living on the Isle of Wight every day – thank you.”

Kitcher: Really enjoyed working with the team

Island Roads auditor Dan Kitcher, who is liaising with the project, said:

“It is great to see the new doors installed which will make it much easier for people to access The Way Forward’s facilities. “I have really enjoyed working with the team at The Way Forward to help deliver this project and hope to get the opportunity to work with them on another worthy project in the future.”

Image: Dan Kitcher (in hi vis) with staff and users of The Way Forward at the new entrance