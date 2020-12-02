Grants between £1,000 and £5,000 on offer for projects designed to inspire youth social action

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted to announce that grants from the #iwill Fund are now available for community groups, charities and voluntary organisations working with young people across the region.

The #iwill programme is designed to inspire youth social action by encouraging 10 to 20 year olds to lead change and make a positive contribution in their local communities.

Funding bucket of £45,000

The National Lottery Fund and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport are funding the programme, which has been match-funded by HIWCF donors to provide grants totalling £45,000.

Not-for-profit organisations working in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can apply for grants from £1,000 to £5,000 from the HIWCF Website before 17th December 2020.

Positive impact on the wider community

Projects should demonstrate a positive impact on the wider community, while increasing empathy and understanding for the involvement and actions of young people.

Grant Cornwell MBE, Chief Executive at HIWCF said:

“Young people have so much energy, enthusiasm and passion for the world they live in and the causes they support, and by taking action on the issues that matter to them, they can leave a legacy for local people and places, while developing valuable personal skills that can really appeal to local businesses and employers, improving their life opportunities and prospects. “We are delighted to be working with the #iwill programme to help make social action a part of life for disadvantaged children and young people as learning to be proactive at an early age will encourage a new generation to feel integrated with their community, while providing a platform for them to get their voices heard. “We are extremely grateful to DCMS, National Lottery and our generous HIWCF donors who have match funded the programme to make this grant funding possible this year.”

Previous recipients

Theatre for Life received a grant of £5,000 in the last round of #iwill grant funding, to raise awareness of how wellbeing and mindfulness can help young people cope with mental health issues.

HIWCF is committed to raising funds to help vulnerable and disadvantaged people across the region. If you would like to find out more or make a donation to HIWCF, please visit our Website.

