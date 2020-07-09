Grants for Isle of Wight groups and organisations keeping communities safe during Covid-19

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, has opened up a second round of his COVID-19 Keeping Communities Safer Fund that offers timely grants of up to £500 to help people stay safe, with this round having a focus on preventing and reducing crime.
Bid for small grants
The Fund is open for four weeks from Wednesday 8th July and offers existing voluntary groups, informal community groups established in direct response to COVID-19, Parish and Town councils and schools the opportunity to bid for a small grant using a quick and easy process. Details of the fund and how to apply can be found on the Website.
The new funding opportunity is being launched as the Commissioner’s online #SaferTogetherApart event comes to a close, which has been focussed on sharing crime prevention, with partners from Neighbourhood Watch and Hampshire Constabulary giving advice on how to protect yourself and your property.
What could be funded
Examples of what could be funded:
- Security equipment such as CCTV and lights for buildings vacant due to COVID-19 restrictions
- Printing/distribution costs of crime prevention advice leaflets for those who cannot access online information
- Technology (equipment or licences) to provide online sessions to protect the vulnerable – i.e. with young people about cyber safety
- Personal safety equipment for those vulnerable to crime
Funding provided quickly to help to support communities
Michael Lane said:
“This funding will provide the right resources at the right time to enable those people supporting our communities to do so promptly.
“I am launching the second round of the COVID-19 Keeping Communities Safer Fund to do exactly that – provide funding quickly to help to support communities to prevent and reduce crime to keep us all safer.
“I was overwhelmed by the number of applications we received in the first funding round and by the passion, energy and commitment of those helping to protect the vulnerable and keep their communities safe.
“I am delighted to open a second round and look forward to receiving local applications focussed on initiatives and approaches to prevent and reduce crime.”
Thursday, 9th July, 2020 4:13pm
By Sally Perry
