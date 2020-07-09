Grants for Isle of Wight groups and organisations keeping communities safe during Covid-19

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, has opened up a second round of his COVID-19 Keeping Communities Safer Fund that offers timely grants of up to £500 to help people stay safe, with this round having a focus on preventing and reducing crime.

Bid for small grants

The Fund is open for four weeks from Wednesday 8th July and offers existing voluntary groups, informal community groups established in direct response to COVID-19, Parish and Town councils and schools the opportunity to bid for a small grant using a quick and easy process. Details of the fund and how to apply can be found on the Website.

The new funding opportunity is being launched as the Commissioner’s online #SaferTogetherApart event comes to a close, which has been focussed on sharing crime prevention, with partners from Neighbourhood Watch and Hampshire Constabulary giving advice on how to protect yourself and your property.

What could be funded

Examples of what could be funded:

Security equipment such as CCTV and lights for buildings vacant due to COVID-19 restrictions

Printing/distribution costs of crime prevention advice leaflets for those who cannot access online information

Technology (equipment or licences) to provide online sessions to protect the vulnerable – i.e. with young people about cyber safety

Personal safety equipment for those vulnerable to crime

Funding provided quickly to help to support communities

Michael Lane said: