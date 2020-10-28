Grants for projects helping to feed and educate during Covid-19

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted to announce a new partnership with Co-op, which will support local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations tackling food poverty to help vulnerable people in local communities during these challenging times.

£35,000 donated by Co-op

Funds have been raised thanks to customer purchases from the Co-op picnic range, with Co-op generously donating over £35,000 through the National Emergencies Trust for Hampshire and Isle of Wight communities impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The grant funding programme will enable the provision of emergency food and will address the impact of food insecurity for those in need.

Grants for community projects

Grants are available for community projects that can provide access to nutritious food and balanced meals, redistribute surplus food, help educate on shopping smartly to make low cost meals, limit food waste and prioritise the wellbeing of children and young people impacted by food poverty.

Grants of £1,000 to £5,000 are available now and groups should apply through the HIWCF Website before midday on Friday 13th November 2020.

Cornwell: New grant programme comes at an invaluable time

Grant Cornwell MBE, HIWCF Chief Executive commented,

“We would like to thank Co-op for their generosity and support in setting up this new grants programme to help vulnerable people in our communities. “Local charitable groups across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are working so hard to address the issues caused by food poverty, with the situation made much worse by the coronavirus pandemic, and sadly the sector is facing a severe loss in income which may jeopardise their future at this crucial time. “This new grant programme comes at an invaluable time and we urge local groups based in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to apply for funding, to make a difference to the lives of individuals and families experiencing really tough times in our communities.”

Birkbeck: Focusing on what really matters in local communities

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at Co-op, said,

“It’s heart-breaking to think of families and children in the UK going hungry and facing acute challenges during this unprecedented time. The need faced by many families is far more serious now than it was in the summer and we are determined to do everything we can to support those who are most vulnerable. “By partnering with NET and UK Community Foundations this funding can quickly go to work. Focusing on what really matters in local communities and providing direct support to those who most need it to make a difference to their health and wellbeing.”

Awarded £5 million in grants over last 5 years

HIWCF has awarded over £5 million in grants over the last five years to smaller community groups working at grassroots level to help disadvantaged and vulnerable people.

HIWCF has an in-depth understanding of need in the local area and is extremely well placed to distribute funds to the local charitable sector. The Foundation has raised over £2.4m since lockdown began, to help those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is part of the Co-op’s sustainable food poverty programme, and this new Co-op Food Fund is making £1.5 million available through the National Emergencies Trust to United Kingdom Community Foundations (UKCF) to support people across the country impacted by food poverty.

News shared by Lucy on behalf of Isle of Wight Community Foundation. Ed