Grants of £30,000-£60,000 available to support getting local people back into work

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted to announce that a second round of funding worth £700,000 is available from 1st February 2021 through the ‘Solent Supporting Employment’ Grant Programme.

Community groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations can apply for grants of between £30,000 to £60,000, to support local people wanting to get back into employment.

The grants will enable organisations with a proven record in employability to offer new and innovative projects, enabling those from BAME communities, people with disabilities, and people marginalised by factors such as mental health, age, childcare needs and homelessness to move closer towards, or into employment.

Kennelly: Will increase job prospects for local people

Rebecca Kennelly MBE, Chair of Trustees at HIWCF commented,

“HIWCF is delighted to be managing the £1.76 million Solent Supporting Employment Programme, providing vital opportunities for people to find their way into work during these difficult times. “These grants will increase job prospects for local people and we are extremely grateful to all involved in this partnership including our HIWCF donors, as it is thanks to all of their support that this programme is possible.”

Book for pre-application briefing webinar

Helen Stratton-Evans, Solent Supporting Employment Contract Manager added,

“Applicants planning to apply for this funding should firstly register for one of the four briefing webinars taking place during February 2021, via our Website. “The aim of the briefings is to ensure awareness of the differing funding criteria which varies across the Portsmouth, Southampton, Hampshire and Isle of Wight regions. “Grants are available from the HIWCF Website and we ask that all applications are submitted before the closing date at midnight on 1st March 2021.”

Helping people in areas of deprivation

The programme has been created by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and is part-funded by the European Social Fund, with match funding provided by Hampshire County Council, Portsmouth City Council, Southampton City Council and HIWCF donors.

The focus is on helping people in areas where deprivation and unemployment are high.

