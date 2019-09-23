Grants to support marginalised women and girls and help them fulfil their potential

Grants of between £5,000 – £10,000 are now available through the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF), from the Tampon Tax Community Fund.

Local community groups can apply for grants to support marginalised women and girls of all ages and backgrounds to overcome the barriers that prevent them from fulfilling their potential.

The funding is for projects and services that directly benefit women and girls across Hampshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight.

What’s considered

Projects that build skills, confidence and self-esteem or that make a long-term difference to health and well-being are eligible.

In addition, projects connecting women to others to promote shared experiences and to build social networks are also welcomed.

Cornwell: Passionate about supporting smaller, locally rooted organisations

Grant Cornwell MBE, Chief Executive at HIWCF said

“We are delighted to be distributing the Tampon Tax Community Fund once again, directing funds generated from the VAT on sanitary products towards projects that improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls across our region. “HIWCF has an in-depth understanding of need in our local area, and we are passionate about supporting the smaller, locally rooted organisations working directly with women and girls, to help make a big difference to their lives.”

Building confidence and accessing mutual support

Portsmouth Abuse & Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) received a £10,000 grant under the previous round of Tampon Tax funding, and Centre Director Kim Hosier commented,

“Many women accessing our groups experience misplaced feelings of guilt and shame alongside ill-health and most have little contact with other survivors leaving them feeling completely alone. “Our grant enabled us to extend group sessions for those who have experienced sexual abuse to build their confidence, access mutual support and learn from each other. “The women report back that being in a room full of those who share a similar experience was one of the most powerful aspects of their experiences with PARCS.”

News shared by Lucy on behalf of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation. Ed