Great away win for Wightlink Wizards

Barry shares this latest speedway report. Ed

The Wightlink Wizards season opened with the away fixture against the Reading Racers at Swindon on Bank Holiday Monday in front of a huge crowd, with a successful outcome for the Wightlink Wizards winning on the night 20-16.

Unfortunately, Reading were forced into a team change after being informed that Jamie Bursill was unable to partake in the meeting due to damaged machinery and the Racers brought in Exeter’s Adam Sheppard. Before the start of the meeting, the meeting referee told the Reading management that Nick Laurence did not have a licence so therefore could not ride, although his rides would be taken by other team members.

The Wizards initally found it tough going and were hit by a Reading 5-1 with Jamie struggling with heavy vibration from his machinery.

Young star of the show

Heat two was a drawn heat with the star of the show young Chad who rode with great maturity leading the way and clocking up some very fast times on the new Blunsdon circuit. This left the Wizards 8-4 down going into heat three.

Heat 3 saw the same pairing Skipper Ben and Chad take a 4-2 heat advantage with Chad taking another tapes to flag victory, leaving the Wizards two behind at 10-8. Heat four saw the advantage swing back to the Wizards with a 5-1 which came as a result of race leader Adam Sheppard suffering a mechanical failure which left the Wizards leading 13-11.

Heat five brought another 4-2 heat advantage with the unbeaten Chad racking up his third win and Chris getting a third leaving us 17-13 up with one to go.

Rider switch in final heat

The final heat saw a rider switch for the Wizards changing Ben for Chad, this was questioned by the Reading management as being outside of the rules however the referee agreed the change could be made and Chad subsequently completed a four ride maximum, Jamie fell resulting in a shared heat, final score Reading 16 Wizards 20.

Wightlink Wizards Team Manager Kev Shepherd said,

“This is a great way for the Wightlink Wizards to start their season and with all riders scoring points it was a great team effort. “We know that every meeting for the Wizards will be a challenge but riders learn every time they ride and this is what it is about for us as a club. “They know eachother well from coming through the Island’s School My First Skid and team spirit is superb in the camp at the moment. We look forward to building on this early success.”

Individual Wizard’s scores Jamie Sealey 2, Chris Watts 5, Ben Ilsley 1 and Chad Wirtzfeld 12.