Great results for Isle of Wight athletes

Wight Tri member, Sean Williams travelled to Bedford to take part in the Bedford Autodrome Duathlon, which was also the final qualifying event for the 2020 European Age Group Standard Distance Duathlon Championships.

This event was held on the Bedford Autodrome, so guaranteeing fast times on such a flat course. The Standard Distance Duathlon started with four laps of the 2.5km run course, followed by eight laps of a 5km cycle route around the airfield, and ending with another two laps of the run course.

However, the weather gods were not on his side, as the rain was prevalent for most of the race.

Sean had a super start to the race with a swift 10km time. He entered T1 in 39:54 in the top six in the 45-49 age category and continued this excellent performance on the bike, as he posted the fifth fastest split of 59:49 to move up to fifth position. A second run split of 22:17 for the final 5km, gave Sean an overall time of 2:04:09.

Sean finished a fantastice fifth in the 45-49 age group and 32nd overall from 125 male starters. However, as he move up an age group in 2020, Sean finished third in the 50-54 category which guarantees him automatic qualification for next years European Age Group Standard Distance Duathlon Championships.

This will be Sean’s second time wearing a GB trisuit as he raced in the World Duathlon Championships in Aviles, in France in 2017, where he finished eighth in his age group.

Gold Hill 10Km Road

Pete Carter of Wight Tri also experienced the poor October weather when he took part in the Gold Hill 10km Race in Shaftesbury.

Pete Carter finished the 10km in 48:03 in 13th position in the Vet 40+ category and 22nd from 127 overall.